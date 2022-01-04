REWIND: Celebrity babies who were born in 2021

1. Meryll Soriano and Joem Bascon Meryl Soriano introduced her second son on January 1, 2021. Baby Gido who was born on December 17, 2020 is Soriano's first child with boyfriend, actor Joem Bascon. The announcement about their baby confirmed then long-standing rumors that Soriano and Bascon have rekindled their romance, a full decade after they ended their first, year-long relationship in 2010.

2. Iwa Motto and Pampi Lacson Former actress Iwa Moto and her partner Pampi Lacson welcomed their second child together last January 21. They named their baby boy Caleb Jiro. They already a daughter Mimi. Lacson also has an older child Thirdy, with his former wife, actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

3. Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo Andi Eigenmann gave birth to her third child in January 2021. Baby Koa is Eigenmann's second child with fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo after daughter Lilo. The actress has an older daughter Ellie with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

4. Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa Actor Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa welcomed their first child on January 31, 2021. They named their baby boy Mark Fernando. Herras also has a daughter, Ada, from a previous relationship.

5. Romnick Sarmenta and Barbara Ruaro Actor Romnick Sarmenta and his girlfriend Barbara Ruaro welcomed their first child together, last February. Sarmenta also has five children with former wife Harlene Bautista. They broke up in 2018 after being married for 19 years.

6. Liz Uy and Raymond Racaza Celebrity stylist Liz Uy welcomed her second child with businessman Raymond Racaza, last March. Uy and Racaza named their son Matias.

7. Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert Long-time sweethearts Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert welcomed their first child on March 15. They named their baby girl, Avianna.

8. Camille Co and Joni Koro Fashion vlogger Camille Co gave birth to her first child with her husband, Finnish entrepreneur Joni Koro. Their baby, named Sienna Elea, was born last March 23.

9. Rachelle Ann Go and Martin Spies Theater actress Rachelle Ann Go gave birth to her first child with husband Martin Spies on March 26. Go and Spies named their son Lukas Judah. They currently resides in London after getting married in April 2018.

10. Jhong Hilario and Maia Azores "It's Showtime" host and politician Jhong Hilario welcomed his daughter with his partner of seven years, Maia Azores, last March. The couple named their baby girl Sarina.

11. Isabel Daza and Adrien Semblat Actress Isabelle Daza gave birth to her second child last April in Hong Kong. Daza and her husband Adrien Semblat named their baby boy Valentin.

12. Carol Banawa and Ryan Crisostomo Singer Carol Banawa gave birth to her third child with her husband Ryan Crisostomo, last April. They named their baby girl, Camryn Isabella.

13. Zeinab Harake and Skusta Clee Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake gave birth to her first child last April. Harake named her baby girl with rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee), baby Bia.

14. Georgina Wilson and Arthur Burnand Model and host Georgina Wilson gave birth to her third child with husband Arthur Burnand on April 5. Wilson and her husband named their daughter, Charlotte Arabella.

15. Jopay Paguia and Joshua Zamora Former Sexbomb dancer Jopay Paguia and her husband, former Manoeuvres member Joshua Zamora, welcomed their second child together, last May. They named their baby girl, Izabella Ariana.

16. Roxanne Barcelo Actress Roxanne Barcelo gave birth to first born last June. She and her husband named their baby boy, Cinco.

17. Patrick Garcia and Nikka Garcia Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka welcomed their fourth child together last July. Through a social media post, Garcia and his wife introduced their son, Enrique Pablo. The couple have three daughters. Garcia has an older son, Alex Jazz, from his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado.

18. Miriam Quiambao and Ardy Roberto Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao gave birth to her second child at the age of 46 on July 12. She and her husband Ardy Roberto named their baby boy Ezekiel Isaiah. Quiambao first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

19. Ynez Veneracion and Bryan Recto Actress Ynez Veneracion has welcomed her child with her non-showbiz boyfriend Bryan Recto last August. She named her new baby, Jianna Kyler.

20. Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto Actress Kristine Hermosa gave birth to another baby boy on August 3. Baby boy Vittorio Isaac is Hermosa's fifth child with husband Oyo Sotto. Hermosa gave birth to her first child Ondrea Bliss in 2011.The two then adopted a son named Kristian Daniel. In 2014, they welcomed their second biological child, Kaleb Hanns. In 2016, Hermosa and Sotto welcomed their fourth child, Vin.

21. Katarina Rodriguez and Niño Barbers Former beauty queen Katarina Rodriguez gave birth to her first child with boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, last August 25. She gave birth in water to her son Robert Joaquin or Quino.

22. Beth Tamayo and Adam Hutchinson Former actress Beth Tamayo gave birth to her first child with husband Adam Hutchinson last August. Their baby girl, Sloane Isabelle, was conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

23. Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo Actress Kaye Abad welcomed her second child with husband Paul Jake Castillo on September 2. They named their second baby boy, Iñigo Leon Castillo.

24. Polo Ravales and Paulyn Quiza Actor Polo Ravales and his fiancée Paulyn Quiza welcomed their baby last September 5. The two, who got engaged in December 2018, named their baby boy Yatrick Paul.

25. Jerika Ejercito and Miquel Aguilar Garcia Jerika Ejercito, daughter of former President Joseph Estrada, gave birth to her fifth child with husband, Miquel Aguilar Garcia, last September 18. The couple named their daughter, Marta Eleanor. The couple's first four children are all boys.

26. Sitti Navarro and Joey Ramirez Singer Sitti Navarro gave birth to a baby girl, her second child with husband Joey Ramirez last September 23. They name their baby, Osseah Lucille.

27. Alaiza Malinao Former Miss Universe Philippines finalist Alaiza Malinao gave birth to her first child, last September. She and her boyfriend named their baby boy, Noah.

28. Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad Actress-model Sam Pinto gave birth to her baby girl with husband Anthony Semerad last September 1. They named their first child, Mia.

29. Neil Coleta Actor Neil Coleta and his partner welcomed their first child together on September. The couple named their baby girl, Jazmin.

30. Riva Quenery and Vern Ong Actress-vlogger Riva Quenery and her partner, Vern Ong, welcomed their first child together on October 12. They named their baby girl, Athena Rae.

31. Neri Naig and Chito Miranda Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig gave birth to another boy with husband, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, last October. They named their baby boy Manuel Alfonso Miranda a.k.a. Cash.

32. Anna Luna and Clark Alpuerto Indie actress Anna Luna gave birth to a baby girl on October 7. She and her husband Clark Alouerto named their baby girl, Anne Clarke.

33. Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca Celebrity couple Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca welcomed their first child last October 4. They named their baby boy, Alexander Sebastian Dunham.

34. Nikki Gil and BJ Albert Singer-actress Nikki Gil gave birth to her second child with husband BJ Albert last October. They named their baby girl, Madeline Elle.

35. Wendell Ramos and Kukai Guevarra Actor Wendell Ramos and his wife Kukai Guevarra welcomed a baby daughter on October 27. Ramos and Guevarra named their baby, Mary Mardell Ann.

36. Rachel Peters and Migz Villafuerte Former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters gave birth to her first child with husband, Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte. They named their baby Kaia Rose, who was born last October.

37. Divine Lee and Blake Go Dalida Bader is the third child of socialite Divine Lee with her husband businessman Blake Go. Lee gave birth to baby girl Dali last October.

38. Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon Actress Elisse Joson and boyfriend Mccoy de Leon introduced their firstborn in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016. The couple named their baby girl Felize McKenzie.

39. Sunshine Garcia and Alex Castro Actress and former SexBomb dancer Sunshine Garcia and her husband, actor Alex Castro welcomed their second child, last November. They named their son Alexander.

40. Nadine Samonte and Richard Chua Actress Nadine Samonte and her husband Richard Chua welcomed their third child together, last November. The couple named their baby, Harmony Saige.