2020 Yearender: Celebrities who got engaged in pandemic year

Kris Bernal and Perry Choi Kris Bernal got engaged to chef and businessman Perry Choi last February. The engagement happened during a surprise birthday bash for Choi which Bernal personally prepared. But perhaps what the actress did not plan was saying yes to Choi's surprise marriage proposal.

Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas Filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas got engaged in February. The milestone was announced by Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Jadaone’s career as a director.

Lauhra Lehmann and Von Pessumal San Miguel guard Von Pessumal and beauty queen Laura Lehmann are engaged. The couple made the announcement in May via their social media accounts, with Pessumal saying they were "locked down for life."

Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa Mark Herras is engaged to actress Nicole Donesa, his girlfriend of less than a year. It was on Instagram where Herras shared a black-and-white photo showing off their engagement rings with the caption: "Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay . . . I love you itchybear."

Ritz Azul and Allan Guy Ritz Azul got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Allan Guy back June. Azul made the announcement through an Instagram post. “This Guy’s in love with me, pare. I love you too, Allan Guy,” she wrote.

Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana are engaged. The couple made the revelation in their respective social media posts last July 20. Tanner and Fabiana were former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother," although they joined at different points of the 2016 season.

Melissa Ricks and Michael Macatangay Melissa Ricks is engaged to be married to her non-showbiz boyfriend Michael Macatangay. Macatangay asked Ricks if she could be his wife last August. The intimate surprise proposal happened in Batangas and was witnessed by the couple’s close family and friends.

Empress Schuck and Vino Guingona Empress Schuck is engaged to her boyfriend, former model Vino Guingona. Guingona proposed to the actress on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia, last September.

Liz Uy and Raymond Racaza Liz Uy is engaged to be married to businessman Raymond Racaza. The stylist to the stars made a low-key announcement on Instagram last October as she posted a photo of her wearing an engagement ring. However, she referred to Racaza as her “husband” when she announced that she was pregnant with their second baby.

Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing Actor Rocco Nacino and volleyball player Melissa Gohing are engaged to be married, the couple announced in their respective social media pages on November 22. The two have been together for more than three years now.

Trina Legaspi and Ryan Jarina Trina Legaspi, fondly referred to as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Jarina on November 28. She broke the news to her fans on Instagram, posting a series of photos showing Jarina proposing to her and her saying yes.

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola Television host Luis Manzano and actress Jessy Mendiola are engaged, the couple announced on December 12, the latest milestone in a 4-year relationship that has survived intrigue and at times intense public scrutiny. Over the years, Manzano was vocal of his intention to settle down with Mendiola.

Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo Andi Eigenmann is closing 2020 with another significant milestone in her life. On December 20, the actress shared that she is now engaged to her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo. Eigenmann and Alipayo have a baby daughter named Lilo. They are set to welcome their son.

Morisette Amon and Dave Lamar Morissette and her fellow singer Dave Lamar will wed soon, the “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker announced on December 22. Morissette counted “nine years since we’ve met,” and seven years of being “best friends” with Lamar.

Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey Glaiza de Castro got engaged to her boyfriend, David Rainey, on Christmas Eve while they were spending time together in Ireland. “Who would’ve thought I’d say yes in freezing cold weather....it just felt right,” de Castro wrote on Instagram.

Tippy Dos Santos and Miguel Porcuna Former MYX VJ Tippy Dos Santos is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Miguel Porcuna. The singer and actress announced the good news through an Instagram post on Christmas Day. Porcuna proposed to Dos Santos on Christmas Eve in front of the latter’s family.