2020 Yearender: All the celebrity babies who were born in pandemic year

1. Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico Solenn Heussaff gave birth to a baby girl on January 1. Thylane Katana is Heussaff's first child with husband, Nico Bolzico. In her previous post on Instagram, Heussaff said that giving birth to their daughter was the "best way to welcome 2020."

2. Baron Geisler and Jamie Evangelista Actor Baron Geisler welcomed his first child, Talitha Cumi with wife, Jamie Evangelista in January 2020.

3. DJ Chacha and Mike Guevara Radio star Czarina Balba, more popularly known as DJ Chacha of MOR 101.9, gave birth to her second child in February. DJ Chacha and her husband Mike Guevara named their baby daughter Savannah Alejandra. She has another daughter from a previous relationship.

4. Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis welcomed her first child with husband Erwan Heussaff on March 2 in Melbourne, Australia. The "It's Showtime" host and her husband named their baby girl, Dahlia Amelie.

5. JC Santos and Shyleena Herrera Actor JC Santos introduced his baby girl with wife Shyleena Herrera last March. They named their baby girl, River.

6. Mich Liggayu and Neo Domingo Vlogger Mich Liggayu gave birth to her first child with her partner, singer Neo Domingo, last March. Liggayu and Domingo named their baby girl, Anastasia Margaret.

7. Tricia Gosingtian and RG Gabunada Fashion blogger and designer Tricia Gosingtian and her husband, entrepreneur RG Gabunada welcomed their first child on April 11. They named their son Leandro, nicknamed Leo.

8. Cristalle Belo and Justin Pitt Skin care entrepreneur Cristalle Belo welcomed her second child with husband Justin Pitt last March. They named their daughter, Siena Victoria. Belo and Pitt also have a son, Hunter.

9. Regine Tolentino Actress-dancer Regine Tolentino gave birth to her third daughter on March 17. Tolentino didn't mention the name of her baby's father but on Instagram, Tolentino's boyfriend Dondi Narciso shared her post on social media announcing the birth of her baby girl. Tolentino has two daughters with former husband Lander Vera-Perez.

10. Jewel Mische and Alister Kurzer Former Kapamilya star Jewel Mische gave birth to her second baby girl Emerald Jade last April. Mische and her American husband Alister Kurzer have another daughter, who turned 2 years old last July.

11. Luane Dy and Carlo Gonzalez Television host Luane Dy and her husband, actor Carlo Gonzalez, welcomed their son last May. They named their baby boy, Xpiotós.

12. Alex Medina and Simone Dominique Actor Alex Medina introduced his baby with his partner, writer and content creator Simone Dominique, last May. Medina and Dominique named their baby girl, Alexandria Mercedes.

13. Martine Cajucom and Cliff Ho Martine Cajucom, the creative director of the homegrown lifestyle brand Sunnies, introduced her first child last June. Cajucom, the cousin of model Georgina Wilson and actress Isabelle Daza, named her daughter, Penelope. Cajucom is married TV host and producer Cliff Ho.

14. Ethel Booba and Jessie Salazar Comedienne Ethel Booba introduced her baby daughter Michaela to the public last June. In her vlog, Booba revealed that she actually gave birth to her child with boyfriend Jessie Salazar last February.

15. Kryz Uy and Slater Young Vlogger Kryz Uy and her husband, model-entrepreneur Slater Young welcomed their first child on June 2. The couple named their baby boy, Scott Knoa.

16. Pepe Herrera and wife Actor Pepe Herrera and his wife welcomed their first born last June. In his social media post, Herrera calls his baby girl, Pay.

17. Iya Villania and Drew Arellano Iya Villania gave birth to her third child with husband Drew Arellano last July. The couple named their baby girl Alana Lauren. They already have two sons, Primo and Leon.

18. Isabel Oli and John Prats Celebrity couple Isabel Oli and John Prats welcomed their third child, Forest on July 17. Prats and Oli have two other children. Their eldest Lilly Feather and their second, Freedom.

19. Bangs Garcia and Lloyd Birchmore Valerie "Bangs" Garcia and her husband Lloyd Birchmore welcomed their second child Isabella on July 21. Garcia and Birchmore already have a daughter named Amelia.

20. Max Collins and Pancho Magno Max Collins and her husband Pancho Magno welcomed their first child last July. They named their baby boy, Skye Anakin.

21. Paulina Sotto and Jed Llanes Paulina Sotto, the daughter of comedian and TV host Vic Sotto, gave birth to her first child with husband, Jed Llanes on September 7. They named their baby girl, Sachi Brielle.

22. Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford Actress Coleen Garcia confirmed the arrival of her first baby with husband Billy Crawford on September 10. The couple, who have been married for over two years, named their baby boy, Amari.

23. Diane Medina and Rodjun Cruz Rodolfo Joaquin Diego is the first child of actress Dianne Medina and her husband Rodjun Cruz. The couple welcomed the arrival of their baby boy in September 10.

24. Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza Actor Carlo Aquino and his girlfriend Trina Candaza welcomed their first child last September 8. They named their baby girl, Enola Mithi.

25. Gian and Joy Sotto Gian and Joy Sotto welcomed their sixth child in September. They named their baby boy, Domiku Yosef.

26. Erika Padilla and Jeffrey Cariaso Sportscaster and actress Erika Padilla introduced her second child to the world last September. She and her husband Jeffrey Cariaso named their newborn daughter Estella Gloria. They have another child, Jet.

27. Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz welcomed their third child on September 17. The former beauty queen and the actor named their baby boy, Moses, who shares his birthday with his two-year-old brother, Tobias Nolan. The couple's eldest child Noah has turned 8 last November.

28. Diana Zubiri and Andrew Smith Actress Diana Zubiri gave birth to a baby girl with husband, model-host Andrew Smith. Amira Jade Smith is the couple's second child. They already have a daughter, Aliyah Rose. Zubiri also has a son, King, with her former husband, who died in 2010.

29. Chariz Solomon and Vince Teotico Comedienne Chariz Solomon gave birth to her third child on September 30. She named her baby boy, Andreas Manolo.

30. Assunta de Rossi and Jules Ledesma Actress Assunta de Rossi gave birth to her first child with husband Jules Ledesma in October. The actress gave birth to her baby girl Fiore after nearly two decades of trying to conceive.

31. Ryza Cenon and Miguel Cruz Actress Ryza Cenon and boyfriend Miguel Cruz welcomed their first child together on Oct. 31. They named their baby boy, Night.

32. Maya Flores and Geoff Eigenmann Singer Maya Flores and her fiancé, actor Geoff Eigenmann welcomed their third child on October 31. They named their new baby girl, Penelope Rose, or Pepper for short.

33. Regine Angeles and Van Victor Leaño Actress Regine Angeles and her husband Van Victor Leaño welcomed their second child on October 31. They named their baby girl, Kaia Rosalie. Angeles and Leaño also have a son.

34. Charee Pineda and Martell Soledad Actress-politician Charee Pineda and her husband, Martell Soledad, welcomed their first child last November. They named their son Martell Francesco or Cesco for short.

35. Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano Singer Aicelle Santos and journalist Mark Zambrano welcomed their first child last December. They named their baby girl, Zandrine Anne.

36. KC Montero and Stephany Dods Television host KC Montero and his wife Filipino-Australian model Stephany Dods welcomed their baby boy last December 14. Montero and Dods named their first son, Wyatt Cody Miller.

37. Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero Actress Sheena Halili gave birth to a baby girl with her husband, lawyer Jeron Manzanero, on December 12. They named their baby girl, Martina.

38. Mitch Talao and Dudz Ibanez Ex-'PBB' housemate Mitch Talao and her spouse, Dudz Ibanez welcomed their second child last December. Talao, the trans housemate, and Ibanez named their daughter Dominique Zoe.