2020 Yearender: ‘I’m not sure who I am without her’ and other breakup celebrity quotes

James Reid and Nadine Lustre were together for nearly four years when they announced their breakup in January. Instagram: @nadine Instagram: @nadine ‘I am not sure who I am without Nadine yet’ After jointly confirming their breakup in January, James Reid spoke candidly of how he sees his life without Nadine Lustre as his reel and real-life partner. The weeks following their announcement was riddled with intrigues, as their common friend, model Issa Pressman, was accused of being a third party who caused the separation. Pressman’s name was immediately cleared by Lustre and Reid. Nearly a year since their split, Reid and Lustre appear to remain in good terms. Numerous sightings of them together have even sparked rumors of a rekindled romance.

Rhian Ramos and Amit Borsok were a couple for over a year before their August 2020 breakup. Instagram: @whianwamos ‘I’m going to be okay. In my own time.’ Addressing her drastic weight loss in a vlog in September, Rhian Ramos admitted she had been grappling with personal struggles, including her heartbreak over separating from her Israeli boyfriend Amit Borsok. The two were together for over a year, before their breakup in August.

Angillyn Gorens and Buboy Villar, who have two children together, were a couple for four years. Instagram: Gorens/Villar ‘Why do I feel like I owe the Philippines an apology for my breakup?’ Angillyn Gorens, the American former girlfriend of actor Buboy Villar, did not shy away from addressing criticisms over their breakup in October. In particular, she took issue with some people calling her and Villar “bad parents” for their decision to separate. Gorens and Villar, who were together for four years, agreed on a co-parenting setup for their two children.

Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay were a couple for a year. FILE/Nice Print Photography ‘I’ll find the right one’ After several failed relationships, including his latest with co-star Andrea Torres, actor Derek Ramsay expressed confidence that he will eventually find the “right one” for him. Torres and Ramsay confirmed their breakup in November, after a year of being a couple.