Eraserheads rock out in 'Huling El Bimbo' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2022 12:22 AM Eraserheads original frontman Ely Buendia performs with the band during their reunion concert 'Huling El Bimbo' at the SMDC Festival Grounds, Paranaque on Thursday. One of the most influential OPM bands ever, the Eraserheads composed of Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala and Raymund Marasigan last held a reunion concert 13 years ago. Road to Huling El Bimbo: 'This is such a mind-blowing experience even for old geezers like us'