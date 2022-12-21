Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA MMFF Parade of Stars returns to the streets George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2022 08:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People gather to watch movie stars riding atop floats inspired by the movies competing in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) during the MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars with the theme “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022,” on Wednesday along Quezon Avenue. This year marked the return of the floats to the streets after last year’s fluvial parade while the 2020 edition was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IN PHOTOS: 2022 MMFF Parade of Stars kicks off in QC Read More: MMFF Metro Manila Film Fest MMFF 2022 Metro Manila Film Fest 2022 MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022 Jodi Sta. Maria Coco Martin float movie float film float /video/news/12/21/22/initial-security-screening-sa-entrance-ng-naia-tinanggal-na/video/news/12/21/22/trapiko-sa-mga-expressway-inaasahang-mas-bibigat/video/life/12/21/22/up-diliman-nagliwanag-sa-pagbabalik-ng-lantern-parade/video/entertainment/12/21/22/silipin-mga-eksena-sa-2022-mmff-parade-of-stars/sports/12/21/22/pba-bay-area-boots-san-miguel-sets-finals-vs-ginebra