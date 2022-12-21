Home  >  Entertainment

MMFF Parade of Stars returns to the streets

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 08:03 PM

People gather to watch movie stars riding atop floats inspired by the movies competing in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) during the MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars with the theme “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022,” on Wednesday along Quezon Avenue. This year marked the return of the floats to the streets after last year’s fluvial parade while the 2020 edition was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

