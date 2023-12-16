Home  >  Entertainment

MMFF Parade of Stars held in CAMANAVA for first time

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2023 08:41 PM

The cast and crew of the film Mallari wave to fans as they gather to watch their favorite actors and actresses participating in this year’s iteration of the Metro Manila Film Fest Parade of Stars on Saturday. For the first time in the 49-year history of the MMFF, the parade which promotes Filipino films passed through four cities in the CAMANAVA area. 

