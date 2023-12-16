Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA MMFF Parade of Stars held in CAMANAVA for first time Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2023 08:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The cast and crew of the film Mallari wave to fans as they gather to watch their favorite actors and actresses participating in this year’s iteration of the Metro Manila Film Fest Parade of Stars on Saturday. For the first time in the 49-year history of the MMFF, the parade which promotes Filipino films passed through four cities in the CAMANAVA area. Read More: MMFF MMFF 2023 Metro Manila Film Fest Parade of Stars MMFF Parade Metro Manila Film Festival Mallari Piolo Pascual Janella Salvador /video/news/12/16/23/christmas-party-para-sa-furbabies-sa-malabon-zoo-dinarayo/overseas/12/16/23/historic-vatican-fraud-trial-to-deliver-its-verdict/news/12/16/23/15-pinoy-seafarers-safe-after-drone-attack-dmw-says/sports/12/16/23/football-what-is-tuloy-fc/video/news/12/16/23/4-sugatan-sa-pagsalpok-ng-ambulansiya-sa-bahay-sa-oriental-mindoro