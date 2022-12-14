MULTIMEDIA

Coco Martin, 'Batang Quiapo' cast pay tribute to FPJ

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Coco Martin, together with fellow "Batang Quaipo" cast members, visit the grave of Fernando Poe Jr. inside the Manila North Cemetery to commemorate the late actor’s 18th death anniversary, Wednesday. FPJ, known as "The King of Philippine Movies,” died at the age of 65 on December 14, 2004 after suffering from cerebral thrombosis.