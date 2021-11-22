BTS wins Artist of the Year at American Music Awards

MULTIMEDIA
BTS wins Artist of the Year at 49th American Music Awards
Mario Anzuoni, Reuters
Posted at Nov 22 2021 03:17 PM
BTS receives an award for Artist of the Year at the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The K-pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weekend.
- /news/11/22/21/atienza-says-not-scared-of-goliath-candidate-sara-in-2022
- /video/spotlight/11/22/21/expert-sees-more-violence-ahead-as-2022-election-nears
- /news/11/22/21/after-dutertes-cocaine-remark-lacson-and-sotto-undergo-voluntary-drug-test
- /sports/11/22/21/glutagence-out-of-wnbl-after-owner-fails-to-pay-fees
- /entertainment/11/22/21/look-lovi-piolo-start-work-on-flower-of-evil