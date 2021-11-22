Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

BTS wins Artist of the Year at 49th American Music Awards

Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Posted at Nov 22 2021 03:17 PM

BTS wins Artist of the Year at American Music Awards

BTS receives an award for Artist of the Year at the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The K-pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weekend.

Read More:  American Music Awards   Artist of the Year   BTS   K-Pop  