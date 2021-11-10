NCR movie theaters reopen

Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Metro Manila big screens back in business Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 08:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A cinema employee hands a patron’s ticket stub back for entry at the Gateway Cineplex in Quezon City on Wednesday, the first day movie theaters were allowed to operate since the start of various COVID-19 quarantine measures in the capital region. The reopening comes as Metro Manila businesses slowly open following the loosening of restrictions with the steady decline of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 cinema movie movie theater Gateway Cineplex alert level 2 /news/11/10/21/duterte-pacquiao-hold-friendly-talks-after-public-spat/news/11/10/21/filipinos-in-macau-warned-vs-public-gatherings-sans-permit/entertainment/11/10/21/panagutan-mo-ko-donbelle-in-audio-teaser-for-new-film/overseas/11/10/21/germany-recommends-only-pfizer-vaccine-for-people-under-30/entertainment/11/10/21/new-yorks-moma-to-screen-on-the-job-the-missing-8