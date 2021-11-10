NCR movie theaters reopen

MULTIMEDIA

Metro Manila big screens back in business

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A cinema employee hands a patron’s ticket stub back for entry at the Gateway Cineplex in Quezon City on Wednesday, the first day movie theaters were allowed to operate since the start of various COVID-19 quarantine measures in the capital region. The reopening comes as Metro Manila businesses slowly open following the loosening of restrictions with the steady decline of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.