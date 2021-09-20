MULTIMEDIA

BTS speak at UN General Assembly to advocate for vaccination

John Angelillo, Pool/via Reuters

Taehyung/V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS speak at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S., Monday. The South Korean superstars advocated for vaccinations against the COVID-19 and confirmed that all of them have been vaccinated.