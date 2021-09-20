'The Queen's Gambit' wins big in Emmys

MULTIMEDIA
'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series
Rich Fury, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Sep 20 2021 01:15 PM
Moses Ingram (left to right), Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges, winners of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for ‘The Queen's Gambit,' pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The show, which sparked a worldwide boom in chess, beat out "I May Destroy You," "Mare of Easttown," "The Underground Railroad" and "WandaVision."
- /entertainment/09/20/21/what-covid-19-taught-carmi-martin-about-health
- /overseas/09/20/21/nkorea-says-us-submarine-deal-alliance-could-trigger-nuclear-arms-race
- /entertainment/09/20/21/ted-lasso-the-crown-queens-gambit-win-top-emmy-awards
- /entertainment/09/20/21/anne-curtis-on-its-showtime-return-babalik-talaga-ako
- /business/09/20/21/hotel-restos-benefitted-from-easing-to-alert-level-4