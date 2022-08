MULTIMEDIA

Darna as Star Patroller

Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Actress Jane De Leon, the lead star of ABS-CBN's newest series "Darna," serves as TV Patrol's Star Patroller on Friday. De Leon reprises the series lead female hero Darna, based on Mars Ravelo's popular comic character, that starts airing August 15.