MULTIMEDIA

Swifties in SoFi for The Eras Tour

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 09 2023 09:31 PM

A fan carries a Taylor Swift poster as people gather for the Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The ongoing tour is Swift's sixth and the most extensive one yet with more than a hundred shows across five continents.

Taylor Swift sets women's record for most number one albums

Read More:

Taylor Swift
The Eras Tour
Los Angeles
Swifties