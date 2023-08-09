MULTIMEDIA

Swifties in SoFi for The Eras Tour

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

A fan carries a Taylor Swift poster as people gather for the Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The ongoing tour is Swift's sixth and the most extensive one yet with more than a hundred shows across five continents.