Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Actors' union join Hollywood strike Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 15 2023 10:41 AM A person dressed as a Disney Avatar character demonstrates with members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) in front of the Walt Disney studios in Burbank, California, on July 14, 2023. The decision to go on strike comes after the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP failed as they reached their 12 July deadline at midnight. Striking actors join picket lines as Hollywood shuts downs Read More: SAG-AFTRA WAG Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Writers Guild of America Hollywood strike Walt Disney Bob Iger