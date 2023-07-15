MULTIMEDIA

Actors' union join Hollywood strike

Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A person dressed as a Disney Avatar character demonstrates with members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) in front of the Walt Disney studios in Burbank, California, on July 14, 2023. The decision to go on strike comes after the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP failed as they reached their 12 July deadline at midnight.