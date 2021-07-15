Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Olivia Rodrigo to help in US COVID-19 vaccination outreach Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jul 15 2021 12:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fiipino-American pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. In White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges vaccinations for youth Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Olivia Rodrigo US Vaccine campaign White House multimedia /entertainment/07/15/21/jc-alcantara-magiging-tapat-na-kapamilya/business/07/15/21/china-economy-slow-q2-2021/news/07/15/21/villanueva-defund-agencies-troll-farms/sports/07/15/21/tennis-federer-memorabilia-net-47-m-at-auction/sports/07/15/21/2021nbafinals-game-4-bucks-suns-result