MULTIMEDIA

Olivia Rodrigo to help in US COVID-19 vaccination outreach

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fiipino-American pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans.