Pink carpet event for 'Barbie' movie in Mexico

Isaac Esquivel, EPA-EFE

Australian actor Margot Robbie (right) signs autographs during the pink carpet event for the movie 'Barbie', at Parque Toreo Central, in Mexico City, Mexico on Thursday. The movie's Philippine premiere remains hanging in the balance after the Vietnamese government banned the movie for showing a Chinese version of a map of the South China Sea with the "nine-dash lines." The movie is still under review by the Philippine Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).