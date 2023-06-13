Lighting up for BTS

Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10 years of BTS Jung Yeon-je, AFP Posted at Jun 13 2023 11:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The landmark Namsan Seoul Tower is illuminated in purple to celebrate the 10th debut anniversary of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul on Monday. Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul on June 12 to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate. 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS: Five things to know Read More: Seoul BTS 10 years BTS 10 K-pop /sports/06/13/23/nuggets-close-out-heat-in-thriller-to-clinch-nba-title/overseas/06/13/23/mgapinoy-sa-jakarta-ipinagdiwang-ang-kalayaan-ng-ph/entertainment/06/13/23/kapamilya-kalayaan-karavan-sa-dubai-dinumog-ng-mga-pinoy/business/06/13/23/foreign-direct-investments-dip-in-march-bsp/entertainment/06/13/23/wheel-of-fortune-host-pat-sajak-announces-retirement