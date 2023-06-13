Lighting up for BTS

MULTIMEDIA

Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10 years of BTS

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

The landmark Namsan Seoul Tower is illuminated in purple to celebrate the 10th debut anniversary of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul on Monday. Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul on June 12 to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate.