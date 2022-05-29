Begin Again for K-pop fans

Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA K-pop fans attend first live concert after 2 years Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 29 2022 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber K-Pop fans switch their light sticks on as they watch the ‘Begin Again: K-Pop Edition’ at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday. The concert is the first international live show in the country after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: K-pop Begin Again: Kpop Edition Smart Araneta Coliseum live concert /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury/sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158