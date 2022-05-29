Begin Again for K-pop fans

MULTIMEDIA

K-pop fans attend first live concert after 2 years

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

K-Pop fans switch their light sticks on as they watch the ‘Begin Again: K-Pop Edition’ at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday. The concert is the first international live show in the country after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

