Family, friends say goodbye to Susan Roces

Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Family, friends, supporters gather as Susan Roces laid to rest George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2022 03:26 PM Senator Grace Poe, along with family and friends, pay their final respects to veteran actress Susan Roces during the interment ceremony at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Roces, dubbed as the Queen of the Philippine Movies, died last May 20 at the age of 80. 'Queen of Philippine Movies' Susan Roces finally laid to rest 'Exemplary icon': ABS-CBN pays tribute to Susan Roces Read More: Susan Roces Queen of Philippine Movies interment Manila North Cemetery