Family, friends say goodbye to Susan Roces

Family, friends, supporters gather as Susan Roces laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senator Grace Poe, along with family and friends, pay their final respects to veteran actress Susan Roces during the interment ceremony at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Roces, dubbed as the Queen of the Philippine Movies, died last May 20 at the age of 80.



