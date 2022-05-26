Home  >  Entertainment

Family, friends, supporters gather as Susan Roces laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 03:26 PM

Family, friends say goodbye to Susan Roces

Senator Grace Poe, along with family and friends, pay their final respects to veteran actress Susan Roces during the interment ceremony at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Roces, dubbed as the Queen of the Philippine Movies, died last May 20 at the age of 80. 


 

