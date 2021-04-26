MULTIMEDIA

H.E.R.'s 'Fight for You' wins Oscar for Best Original Song

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

(From left) Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. Filipino-American artist H.E.R, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, emphasized the importance to “tell the truth and to write history the way that it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world today.”