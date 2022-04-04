MULTIMEDIA
Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammys Best New Artist, Best Vocal Pop album
Rich Fury, Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
Posted at Apr 04 2022 12:31 PM
Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. Rodrigo, who made her Grammys debut, also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Sour.’
