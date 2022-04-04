MULTIMEDIA

Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammys Best New Artist, Best Vocal Pop album

Rich Fury, Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP

Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. Rodrigo, who made her Grammys debut, also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Sour.’