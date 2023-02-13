Rihanna performs at Super Bowl half time

MULTIMEDIA

Rihanna’s half time Super Bowl performance

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday. The annual Super Bowl is the championship game of the NFL between the AFC champion and the NFC champion and has been held every year since January of 1967.