FPJ's Batang Quiapo marks return of Coco Martin to primetime TV

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Actor Coco Martin unveils the billboard of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" during the pilot episode premiere at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Monday. The new soap opera marks the return of the box-office king to primetime viewing, after the successful seven-year run of another FPJ classic, "Ang Probinsyano."