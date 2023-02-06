Taylor Swift recognized for 'All Too Well' music video

MULTIMEDIA

Taylor Swift wins Best Music Video for 'All Too Well'

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Taylor Swift (right) greets Questlove (left) as they arrive for the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film," which she directed.