'Kahit isa lang': Carlos Yulo renews openness to guest on 'Batang Quiapo' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Kahit isa lang': Carlos Yulo renews openness to guest on 'Batang Quiapo'
'Kahit isa lang': Carlos Yulo renews openness to guest on 'Batang Quiapo'
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 08, 2024 02:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Carlos Yulo
|
Coco Martin
|
Batang Quiapo
|
ABSNews
|
entertainment
|
celebrity
|
ASAP
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.