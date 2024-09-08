'ASAP' honors Carlos Yulo with a hero's welcome | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'ASAP' honors Carlos Yulo with a hero's welcome

'ASAP' honors Carlos Yulo with a hero's welcome

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ASAP
|
Carlos Yulo
|
ABSNews
|
entertainment
|
celebrity
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.