Sinag Maynila review: ‘Talahib’ masterfully builds tension | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sinag Maynila review: ‘Talahib’ masterfully builds tension
Sinag Maynila review: ‘Talahib’ masterfully builds tension
Josh Mercado
Published Sep 06, 2024 04:27 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 06, 2024 04:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Talahib
|
movie review
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.