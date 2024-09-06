Juan Karlos wants price for his upcoming concert to be affordable | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Juan Karlos wants price for his upcoming concert to be affordable
Juan Karlos wants price for his upcoming concert to be affordable
ABS-CBN News, MJ Felipe
Published Sep 06, 2024 05:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Juan Karlos
|
Concerts
|
Live Performance
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.