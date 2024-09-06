Filmmaker Rey Coloma shares his love for cinema | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Filmmaker Rey Coloma shares his love for cinema

Filmmaker Rey Coloma shares his love for cinema

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Rey Coloma
|
director
|
movie
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.