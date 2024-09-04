Kris Aquino excited to return to PH | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Kris Aquino excited to return to PH
Kris Aquino excited to return to PH
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 07:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kris Aquino
|
Bimby Aquino
|
Celebrity News
|
Showbiz News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.