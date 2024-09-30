WATCH: Maymay Entrata makes Paris Fashion Week runway debut | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
WATCH: Maymay Entrata makes Paris Fashion Week runway debut
WATCH: Maymay Entrata makes Paris Fashion Week runway debut
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 10:37 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Maymay Entrata
|
Paris Fashion Week
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.