John Prats celebrates ‘Rainbow Rumble’ milestone with 500K+ viewers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
John Prats celebrates ‘Rainbow Rumble’ milestone with 500K+ viewers
John Prats celebrates ‘Rainbow Rumble’ milestone with 500K+ viewers
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 06:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Rainbow Rumble
|
television
|
TV
|
game show
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.