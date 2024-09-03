K-pop agency YG joins industry battle vs deepfake content | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
K-pop agency YG joins industry battle vs deepfake content
K-pop agency YG joins industry battle vs deepfake content
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 12:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
YG Entertainment
|
deepfake
|
AI
|
JYP Entertainment
|
Blackpink
|
TWICE
|
NewJeans
|
Kwon Eun-bi
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.