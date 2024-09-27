Know your meme: Rufa Mae as 'sabaw' judge on 'Kalokalike' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Know your meme: Rufa Mae as 'sabaw' judge on 'Kalokalike'
Know your meme: Rufa Mae as 'sabaw' judge on 'Kalokalike'
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 12:23 PM PHT
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Rufa Mae Quinto
|
BINI
|
Gwen Apuli
|
Kalokalike
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.