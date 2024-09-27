Heart Evangelista pays homage to OPM in her fashion videos | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Heart Evangelista pays homage to OPM in her fashion videos
Heart Evangelista pays homage to OPM in her fashion videos
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 07:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Heart Evangelista
|
Sarah Geronimo
|
Rivermaya
|
Bamboo
|
Hale
|
Kamikaze
|
Jericho Rosales
|
OPM
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.