Dan Villegas makes film comeback after 6 years with 'Uninvited' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Dan Villegas makes film comeback after 6 years with 'Uninvited'
Dan Villegas makes film comeback after 6 years with 'Uninvited'
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 01:46 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Dan Villegas
|
Uninvited
|
movie
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.