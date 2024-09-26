Facing backlash online, pop star Chappell Roan clarifies she's voting Harris | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Facing backlash online, pop star Chappell Roan clarifies she's voting Harris
Facing backlash online, pop star Chappell Roan clarifies she's voting Harris
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 26, 2024 10:14 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
US elections
|
Biden Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Walz
|
Chappell Roan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.