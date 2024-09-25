How Sofia Andres maintains her friendship with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

How Sofia Andres maintains her friendship with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo

How Sofia Andres maintains her friendship with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Daniel Padilla
|
Sofia Andres
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.