Carlo Aquino opens up on love story, marriage with Charlie Dizon | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Carlo Aquino opens up on love story, marriage with Charlie Dizon

Carlo Aquino opens up on love story, marriage with Charlie Dizon

Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Carlo Aquino
|
Charlie Dizon
|
celebrity couple
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.