Janine Gutierrez posts birthday greeting for Jericho Rosales | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Janine Gutierrez posts birthday greeting for Jericho Rosales
Janine Gutierrez posts birthday greeting for Jericho Rosales
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 10:59 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Janine Gutierrez
|
Jericho Rosales
|
celebrity birthday
|
showboz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.