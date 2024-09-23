After release from prison, Ricardo Cepeda eyes 'Batang Quiapo' comeback | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

After release from prison, Ricardo Cepeda eyes 'Batang Quiapo' comeback

After release from prison, Ricardo Cepeda eyes 'Batang Quiapo' comeback

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ricardo Cepeda
|
Batang Quiapo
|
Coco Martin
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.