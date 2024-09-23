'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit

'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
BINI
|
Rufa Mae Quinto
|
Gwen Apuli
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.