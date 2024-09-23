'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit
'Magaling, magaling': Rufa Mae's hilarious version of BINI's viral hit
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 05:34 PM PHT
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
BINI
|
Rufa Mae Quinto
|
Gwen Apuli
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.