Young Russians go on trans-European Odyssey to see Taylor Swift concert | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Young Russians go on trans-European Odyssey to see Taylor Swift concert
Young Russians go on trans-European Odyssey to see Taylor Swift concert
Reuters
Published Sep 23, 2024 02:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Taylor Swift
|
Russia
|
The Eras Tour
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.