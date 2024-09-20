Review: Demi Moore delivers Oscar-worthy performance in 'The Substance' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Review: Demi Moore delivers Oscar-worthy performance in 'The Substance'

Review: Demi Moore delivers Oscar-worthy performance in 'The Substance'

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Demi Moore
|
The Substance movie
|
film
|
showbiz news
|
movie review
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.