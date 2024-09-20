Kylie Minogue to hold Manila concert in March 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Kylie Minogue to hold Manila concert in March 2025

Kylie Minogue to hold Manila concert in March 2025

Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kylie Minogue
|
music
|
Manila concert
|
Tension
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.