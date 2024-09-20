Chris Hemsworth binigyang boses si Optimus Prime sa ‘Transformers One’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth binigyang boses si Optimus Prime sa ‘Transformers One’

Chris Hemsworth binigyang boses si Optimus Prime sa ‘Transformers One’

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
TV Patrol
|
Transformers One
|
Optimus Prime
|
Chris Hemsworth
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.