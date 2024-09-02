Yim Si-wan to star in 'Kill Boksoon' spin-off film | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Yim Si-wan to star in 'Kill Boksoon' spin-off film

Yim Si-wan to star in 'Kill Boksoon' spin-off film

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
Korean cinema
|
Korean film
|
Mantis
|
Kill Boksoon
|
Netflix
|
Yim Si-wan
|
Park Gyu-young
|
Jo Woo-jin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.