PH's Rebecca Chuaunsu wins Best Actress in Taiwan for 'Her Locket' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

PH's Rebecca Chuaunsu wins Best Actress in Taiwan for 'Her Locket'

PH's Rebecca Chuaunsu wins Best Actress in Taiwan for 'Her Locket'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Rebecca Chuaunsu
|
Her Locket
|
film festival
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.