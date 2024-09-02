Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo

Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Sarah Geronimo
|
Maybe This Time
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.