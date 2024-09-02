Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo
Matteo Guidicelli reacts to 'Maybe This Time' trendsetter's request for collab with Sarah Geronimo
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 02, 2024 06:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Sarah Geronimo
|
Maybe This Time
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.